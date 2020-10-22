Telangana

Ekalavya School entrance exam put off

Ekalavya Model Residential Schools Society entrance exam for classes 6 and 7 in EMRS institutions in Adilabad, Khammam, Kothagudem, Bhadradri, and Mahabubabad districts has been postponed from October 25, to November 8. Candidates are requested to visit http://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for other details.

