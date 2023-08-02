Eight-year-old student killed in road mishap

August 02, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An eight-year-old girl studying in class III was killed while her father sustained injuries in a road accident after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding school bus in Bachupally on Wednesday morning.

Bachupally Inspector N. Suman Kumar said that the girl, Dikshita, a student of Delhi Public School, was riding pillion on her father Kishore’s scooty when the bus of Bhashyam School ran over them. “The accident occurred at around 7.40 a.m. when Mr. Kishore was dropping off his daughter at her school. The school bus, driven in a rash and negligent manner by driver Raheem, hit their scooty,” said the official.

The impact of the crash threw both the father and daughter off their vehicle. “The rear wheel of the bus, heading towards Pragati Nagar from Bachupally, ran over Dikshita and killed her on the spot. Kishore’s right hand was fractured in the mishap,” added the Inspector.

Following a complaint, the Bachupally police booked Raheem under Section 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life) of the IPC. Police confirmed that the accused was not drunk and that he had a driver’s licence. The girl’s body was shifted for post-mortem examination and her father was admitted in a nearby private hospital for treatment.

