ADVERTISEMENT

Eight Telangana police apps pass the vulnerability test following cyber attack

Updated - July 12, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 12:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana police department is setting up an in-house testing lab where security audits will be conducted across all applications and platforms on a regular basis

Lavpreet Kaur

Eight Telangana police applications, including e-challan (tsechallan), e-challan (public view), have completed the Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

ADVERTISEMENT

After reports about hacking and a voluntary shutdown of its websites, eight Telangana police department applications have completed the Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) in July, while others are undergoing testing, officials from the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) said.

20-year-old from Delhi arrested for hacking Hawk Eye and TSCOP applications of Telangana police

Telangana Police Department apps which completed testing

The apps includes e-challan (tsechallan), e-challan (public view), e-challan (e-petty case), Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Arogya Bhadratha, e-ticket (e-challan), Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and Cyber Crime Analysis and Profiling System Portal (CyCaps) have already completed testing. The department has outsourced a certified testing agency to test the penetration with brute force attacks (hacking method that uses trial and error to crack passwords, login credentials, and encryption keys) and injection attacks (untrusted inputs or unauthorised code to be injected in the program).  By simulating real-world attack scenarios and attempts to exploit vulnerabilities in the systems, experts identify potential security weaknesses, the possible impact and potential losses.

‘Ageing’ Hawk Eye app of Telangana police loses its teeth

“These eight applications were tested first. The process is ongoing for all Telangana Police Department’s internal and external networks, web and mobile applications, cloud and endpoints. After the application is tested, it has to be certified by a CERT-IN empanelled cybersecurity company,” a senior official from the department explained.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In-house testing lab being set up

Following the attack on Telangana Police applications earlier in June, which included its HawkEye app, TSCOP app and Telangana Police SMS service portal, TGCSB began security audit of all its applications and websites. Interestingly, the department is also setting up an in-house testing lab where security audits will be conducted across all applications and platforms on a regular basis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US