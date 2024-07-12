GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight Telangana police apps pass the vulnerability test following cyber attack

Telangana police department is setting up an in-house testing lab where security audits will be conducted across all applications and platforms on a regular basis

Updated - July 12, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 12:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur
Eight Telangana police applications, including e-challan (tsechallan), e-challan (public view), have completed the Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT).

Eight Telangana police applications, including e-challan (tsechallan), e-challan (public view), have completed the Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

After reports about hacking and a voluntary shutdown of its websites, eight Telangana police department applications have completed the Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) in July, while others are undergoing testing, officials from the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) said.

20-year-old from Delhi arrested for hacking Hawk Eye and TSCOP applications of Telangana police

Telangana Police Department apps which completed testing

The apps includes e-challan (tsechallan), e-challan (public view), e-challan (e-petty case), Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Arogya Bhadratha, e-ticket (e-challan), Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and Cyber Crime Analysis and Profiling System Portal (CyCaps) have already completed testing. The department has outsourced a certified testing agency to test the penetration with brute force attacks (hacking method that uses trial and error to crack passwords, login credentials, and encryption keys) and injection attacks (untrusted inputs or unauthorised code to be injected in the program).  By simulating real-world attack scenarios and attempts to exploit vulnerabilities in the systems, experts identify potential security weaknesses, the possible impact and potential losses.

‘Ageing’ Hawk Eye app of Telangana police loses its teeth

“These eight applications were tested first. The process is ongoing for all Telangana Police Department’s internal and external networks, web and mobile applications, cloud and endpoints. After the application is tested, it has to be certified by a CERT-IN empanelled cybersecurity company,” a senior official from the department explained.  

In-house testing lab being set up

Following the attack on Telangana Police applications earlier in June, which included its HawkEye app, TSCOP app and Telangana Police SMS service portal, TGCSB began security audit of all its applications and websites. Interestingly, the department is also setting up an in-house testing lab where security audits will be conducted across all applications and platforms on a regular basis.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.