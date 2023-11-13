ADVERTISEMENT

Eight suspected dead in a fire accident in Hyderabad

November 13, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Fire broke out in the second floor. The families residing in the third, fourth and fifth floors are trapped with the thick smoke and fire spreading up

Naveen Kumar

Eight persons are feared dead in a massive blaze that swept through a residential building in Bazaar Guard (more commonly known as Bazarghat) of Nampally area on Monday morning.

Bazaar Guard is a densely populated residential area with workshops and small scale industries located in the central part of Hyderabad close to the Hyderabad Railway Station.

Officials said that the fire broke out on the second floor of a five-storied residential building in Bazaar Guard on Monday morning. “Following a distress call at 9.35 a.m., seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for firefighting. As per preliminary information, some chemical drums were reportedly being stored on the second floor flats, which caught fire and spread it,” said the officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The families residing in the third, fourth and fifth floors are trapped with the thick smoke and fire spreading up from the second floor. “We have rescued more than 10 people and the firefighting operation is still underway,” added the officials. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US