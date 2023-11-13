Eight suspected dead in a fire accident in Hyderabad

November 13, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Eight persons are feared dead in a massive blaze that swept through a residential building in Bazaar Guard (more commonly known as Bazarghat) of Nampally area on Monday morning.

Bazaar Guard is a densely populated residential area with workshops and small scale industries located in the central part of Hyderabad close to the Hyderabad Railway Station.

Officials said that the fire broke out on the second floor of a five-storied residential building in Bazaar Guard on Monday morning. “Following a distress call at 9.35 a.m., seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for firefighting. As per preliminary information, some chemical drums were reportedly being stored on the second floor flats, which caught fire and spread it,” said the officials.

The families residing in the third, fourth and fifth floors are trapped with the thick smoke and fire spreading up from the second floor. “We have rescued more than 10 people and the firefighting operation is still underway,” added the officials.

