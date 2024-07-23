GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight SCR staff get safety awards

Published - July 23, 2024 12:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain presented ‘Employee of the Month’ safety awards to eight employees for showing alertness and dedication to the duty, during the safety review meeting held at Rail Nilayam, on Monday. The awardees include five from the Guntakal division, and one each from Nanded, Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions.

The GM reviewed the monsoon precautions to be taken in view of heavy rain over the zone, and instructed officials to strengthen monsoon patrolling 24/7 along the track with more attention at bridges, ROB/RUBs and water bodies.

Water flow at railway bridges have to be monitored and special safety drives should be conducted over the zone in view of the monsoon season. Speed restrictions should be minimised at possible locations to improve punctuality. He also discussed the crew working hours and instructed all the divisional railway managers to meticulously plan on proper rest to be given to the crew members, said a press release.s

