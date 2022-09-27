Eight of attention-diverting gang arrested, ₹45 lakh recovered 

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachakonda police arrested eight persons for allegedly cheating a businessman in Saroornagar on the pretext of selling 1.5 kg of gold for ₹60 lakh.

The victim, who trusted an acquaintance regarding the deal, had arranged the cash for the transaction. He also trusted the two persons who walked into his house and counted his cash until they took a short break to go out saying they would get the gold.

Police said one of the two persons diverted the attention of the businessman and kept a bag they had brought with them safely, while the bag with cash was taken out. They joined six others of the gang who were waiting at the metro station and fled with the cash.

Police said main accused G. Mahesh of Nallakunta had planned the whole deal and contacted people in Visakahapatnam, Vijayawada, Bapatla and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

The L.B. Nagar special operation team arrested Mahesh, Md. Riyaz, I. Vanesh Kumar, U. Ravi, K. Surendar, Shaik Saidulu and A. Saidulu.