Eight Narayana students bag AIR 1 in NEET 2024  

Published - June 05, 2024 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Eight students from Narayana Educational Institution bagged All India Rank (AIR)-1 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 in the open category.

Shreyas Joseph, Sandeep Chowdary, Shashank Sharma, Aditya Kumar Panda, Rishabh Shah, Isha Kothari, Prachita, Darsh Paghdar and Krishnamurti PS secured a perfect score of 720, bagging the coveted AIR 1 position.

Moreover, 13 students secured 715 marks out of 720, and 20 secured 710 in the yearly examination which is a gateway to medical colleges in India.

Dr. P. Sindhura and P. Sharani, the Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed the win to the collective effort of students, parents and teachers. “The exceptional success of our students underscores their unwavering dedication and perseverance. These top-ranking achievers have not only excelled individually but have also enhanced the institute’s standing as a premier provider of quality medical education,” they said.

