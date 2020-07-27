Eight more succumb to COVID in Telangana

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 55,532 as 1,473 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Eight more COVID-19 patients died.
The new cases include 506 from GHMC limits, 168 from Rangareddy and 111 from Warangal Urban. Out of the total 55,532 cases, 12,955 are active cases, 42,106 have recovered, and 471 COVID patients have died.
On Sunday, 9,817 samples were tested which is one of the lowest in a day after Rapid Antigen Tests were introduced in the State from July 8. A total of 36,3242 samples were tested till July 26. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate is 15.28%.
Meanwhile, officials from the State Health Department said that an online application to register suspects for Rapid Antigen Tests is being tried. “COVID suspects will receive an OTP which will be used to register for the tests. But there are some teething problems in the app. It has to be worked out,” an official said. Training of medical officers, lab technicians, on how to use the app has already begun.
People complained that the Health department officials or staff did not initiate contact tracing after a person tests positive for COVID.
“After I tested positive, no one visited our home to check if any of my family members developed symptoms or needs a test, which is a basic follow-up procedure. Besides, we did not receive Home Isolation kit,” said a person who tested positive.
