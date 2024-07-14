Eight, including job consultants, held for abduction, confinement and theft in Jubilee Hills

Eight, including job consultants, were arrested for abduction, confinement and theft at a businessman’s house in Jubilee Hills. The police seized 84 laptops, 18 phones, six cars, two bikes and three passports from them.

Akula Jagadeesh, 34, Kolagatla Gowtham, 26, Katha Siva Shankar Reddy, 24, Sudagani Sujith Kumar, 24, Kamal Teja, 27, Shaik Azad, 24, Karnati Mukesh, 33 and Rakesh alias Praveen, 24 were arrested by the Jubilee Hills police on July 14.

The eight attacked the victim Ravichandra Reddy’s home in HUDA Enclave, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills late on Tuesday.

Mr. Ravichandra, who owns IT firm Gigleaz Pvt. Ltd., had employed 1,200 personnel through consultancies for a fee. Financial difficulties resulted in delayed salary payments, escalating tensions with the consultancies.

“Matters escalated dramatically in the early hours of July 10, when individuals associated with these consultancies, including Jagadesh, Gowtham, Shiva, Sujith and others, forcibly entered his residence in HUDA Colony, Nandagiri Hills. They assaulted Mr. Ravichandra and his friend Mohan, and seized 80 laptops, and 5 mobile phones. They also warned his mother and the complainant Vakati Madhavi to not report the incident,” a police official explained. Following the incident, the men were booked under various charges, including intentional house trespass, preparation to cause harm, wrongful restraint, abduction, confinement for extortion, intimidation and theft.

The Jubilee Hills police have requested custody of the arrested men for further interrogation.

Notably, Ravichandra Reddy was earlier booked for cheating by the Raidurgam police following complaint from the employees for job fraud.