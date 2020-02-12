Eight held for raping woman in Telangana

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by nine people at Mahabubabad in Telangana. Eight of them were arrested on Monday. Three days ago, the woman had arrived at the Mahabub-abad railway station. As she didn’t have enough money to go to her village, she phoned an acquaintance seeking help. He asked her to meet him some distance away. She

took an autorickshaw to the spot, where she was raped by her acquaintance, an auto driver, and his friends.

Later, the victim’s father lodged a complaint and the eight were arrested barring one, they added.