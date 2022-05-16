Eight held for property registrations through forgery

Keesara police and Malkajgiri special operations team arrested eight persons from Mallapur and nearby areas for allegedly forging documents and impersonating to carry out property registrations.

Disclosing the details on Sunday, police said that their modus operandi was to identify disputed property, find plot owners who are dead and then forge documents.

Based on the fake documents, they would bring impersonators for the registration process and buy or sell the properties.

The Keesara police resolved the case after a man complained that his plots measuring 814 sq.yards and another 200 sq.yards each, a total of 1214 sq.yards, situated in revenue limits of Rampally village in Keesara mandal, were found registered in favour of other persons.

Following investigation, police was able to find that the accused had created registration documents with the help of Aadhaar cards, legal heir certificates, by impersonation and registering before the authorities.

A total of 16 persons — conspirators, impersonators, agents and middlemen were involved in the process. Police seized non-judicial stamp papers and several rubber stamps of municipal authorities from them.

The arrested accused include Sayana Balaji Saikumar, Guduru Praveen Reddy, Vangeti Sanjeeva Reddy, Kappara Sai Goud, Gandi Saikumar, Rudra Murali, Lingala Ravinder and Tammala Naveen.

All the accused have been booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating by personation, forgery and using forged documents as genuine.