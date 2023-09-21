HamberMenu
Eight held for killing former home guard

September 21, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The IS Sadan police arrested eight persons on Thursday for conspiring and murdering a former home guard following alleged financial issues between them.

The accused were identified as Khaja Nayeemuddin, 54, Mohammed Saleem, 40, Khaja Fareeduddin, 24, Mohammed Fahad Khan, 31, Dappula Hari Prasad, 28, Gulam Mohammed Khan, 29, Mohammed Abdul Rahman, 33, and Mohammed Akbar Hussain, 40, said the police, adding that another associate, Salahuddin, is currently at large.

DCP of South East Zone,  Ch. Rupesh, said that the victim Rizwan, a resident of Santosh Nagar, was kidnapped on September 11 by Saleem and others and taken in a car to AC Guards, where he was confined in a building.

Explaining the motive, the officials said that Rizwan took ₹33 lakh from Saleem and was delaying repayment of money. “Saleem then approached his relatives Nayeem and Fareed, who planned to kidnap the victim and collect money from him,” said the official.

After kidnapping, they confined him in a building and beat him, leading to injuries and subsequently Rizwan died on September 18. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested eight persons involved in the crime.

