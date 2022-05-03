Eight held for cricket betting

May 03, 2022 20:21 IST

Eight persons involved in cricket betting for ongoing IPL matches were arrested by the Hyderabad city police here on Monday. Police said that ₹4.5 lakh in cash, 20 mobile phones and other incriminating material were seized from the possession of the accused who were apprehended by the Task Force team of Central Zone from Sindhi Colony.

The accused have been identified as 50-year-old main bookie Padala Mahesh Babu and his associates — residents of Sindhi Colony 46-year-old Mahendra Kumar Agarwal, 42-year-old Shyam Sunder Mundada and 19-year-old Padala Jatin and 29-year-old resident of Begumpet Md. Nawaz Khan, 24-year-old resident of Churu, Rajasthan, Anand Parik , 45-year-old resident of East Marredpally Suresh Naveen Kinger and 22-year-old resident of Ramgopalpet N. Govind Yadav.

