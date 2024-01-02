Eight flights diverted, 12 cancelled at Hyderabad airport due to adverse weather

January 02, 2024 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bad weather conditions have disrupted operations at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). “The adverse weather and poor visibility, has resulted in the diversion of eight flights and the cancellation of 12 flights on Tuesday,” informed a GMR Airport official when reached for a comment. Inclement weather has hit operations in the airport since last week.

Flights diverted

Among the diverted flights, IndiGo’s flight 6E 048 originating from Muscat’s International Airport bound for Hyderabad was rerouted to Nagpur. Flight 6E 1496 from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport was diverted to Goa’s Manohar International Airport, while flight 6E 6923 from Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport was rerouted to Nagpur’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

Additionally, flight 6E 6623 from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport was diverted to Chennai, flight 6E 2337 from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was rerouted to Bangalore, and Oman Air flight WY 235 from Muscat to Hyderabad was diverted to Bangalore.

Blue Dart’s flight BZ 481 from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Hyderabad was redirected to Chennai. AeroLogic’s flight 3S 625, a German cargo flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad, was redirected to Bangalore.

In addition to these diversions, GMR Hyderabad International Airport officials have reported the cancellation of a total of 12 IndiGo flights, including five arrivals and seven departures, due to the low-visibility conditions.