Eight deaths at TIMS due to alleged oxygen shortage

The alleged oxygen shortage leading to deaths of COVID-19 patients has hit Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, too. Deaths of eight patients on Sunday night were reportedly attributed to lack of oxygen. Doctors working at the hospitals too pointed out at drop in oxygen levels.

However, top officials in the Telangana Health department denied the allegations. They said that TIMS has Liquid Oxygen Tank (LOT) which has sufficient medical resource.

The Hindu has evidence of a doctor alerting the institute officials that eight of nine patients in a row have died. The patients were in an ICU in second floor. The lone patient who survived was not on Non Invasive Ventilation (NIV). The doctor has also informed the officials that upon enquiry, a Health Care Worker found that oxygen pressure had dropped.

“We are here to save lives. Video messages were posted earlier that oxygen levels were dropping despite using the best equipment. There were eight deaths on Sunday night. Authorities know about it,” sources in the hospital said.

When contacted, senior officials said that the institute has enough supply of oxygen.