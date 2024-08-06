GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight cooling towers of decommissioned power generating units of KTPS demolished

The towers ranging from 100 metres to 115 metres in height were demolished under the supervision of experts from a Mumbai-based company in coordination with the local administration

Published - August 06, 2024 03:16 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Eight cooling towers of the decommissioned old power generating units of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) being demolished through controlled implosion in Paloncha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

Eight cooling towers of the decommissioned old power generating units of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) being demolished through controlled implosion in Paloncha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as eight cooling towers of the eight closed old power generating units of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) (Operation & Maintenance) complex in Paloncha town of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district were razed to the ground through controlled implosion technique on Monday.

The towers ranging from 100 metres to 115 metres in height were demolished under the supervision of experts from a Mumbai-based company in coordination with the local administration in adherence to stipulated safety precautions, KTPS sources said.

Four of the cooling towers were built between 1966 and 1967 and the remaining 1974-1978.

The eight old power-generating units with a total capacity of 720 MW of the KTPS (O&M) complex were decommissioned a few years ago as they outlived their utility. These units were shut down in a phased manner as mandated by the norms of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF). Four of these units were built with Japanese technology in the late 1960s.

The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGenco)’s 800-MW supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant of KTPS stage-VII was commissioned at the KTPS complex in Paloncha at the fag end of 2018 to augment power generation. The KTPS’s present installed power generation capacity is 1800 MW from four power generating units (including 1x800 MW supercritical thermal power plant of stage VII, 2x250MW and 1x500 MW units of stages V and VI).

Meanwhile, Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said it is imperative to set up two new supercritical thermal power plants with 800 MW capacity each in Paloncha to meet the burgeoning demand for electricity.

The vacant site, where the eight cooling towers hitherto existed in the KTPS complex, should be utilised for this purpose by the TGGenco, he suggested, noting that Paloncha is ideally located close to the coal hub of Kothagudem with ample water resources available in the nearby Godavari and Kinnerasani rivers.

