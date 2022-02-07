Eight classrooms at IIT-H upgraded for hybrid learning

Hyderabad

07 February 2022 23:06 IST

Initiative by Cyient aimed at dealing with pandemic challenges

As part of digital transformation, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has upgraded eight classrooms for hybrid learning as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative of Cyient foundation under the vision of ‘Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity’.

Cyient founder chairman and board member B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, who is also the chairman of IIT-H Board of Governors, inaugurated the facility. Institute director B.S. Murty was also present.

Hybrid classrooms incorporate a live streaming video of in-person class activities that serve as a two-way conversation, integrating remote and in-person students in a singular environment.

Advertising

Advertising

Hybrid learning can improve the flexibility and customisation of classes, the accessibility of education, and the use of digital tools during any course proceedings. This experience will facilitate an all-around better teaching/ learning environment for faculty and students.

“The unprecedented circumstances in the past two years have accelerated digital transformation of education and learning. The new norm will be hybrid learning with infrastructure in classrooms with smart boards, AV projection systems, and interactive virtual platforms,” said Mr. Mohan Reddy.

“This is a small step towards the Digital India Mission,” said Mr. Murty.