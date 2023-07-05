Eight cases booked and 11 arrested in Gajwel incident, says police commissioner

July 05, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Commissioner of Police N. Swetha said that eight cases were registered regarding the incident that took place in Gajwel, leading to tensions between two communities. Eleven people have been arrested so far, she said.

Speaking to reporters at Gajwel on Wednesday, Ms. Swetha said that the precautionary steps put in by the police and mobilising heavy force prevented any untoward incidents in the town. We are keeping track of all the developments in this regard, she said.

“The investigation is still on regarding the incidents which took place in the town. So far eight cases were registered and 11 persons were arrested. We are trying to identify if some more persons were involved in the incident, and checking the video footages. Some persons are misguiding people with wrong postings on social media. We request people not to trust them,” said Ms. Swetha stating that action will be initiated against those responsible for wrong and instigating postings.

Informing that no meetings or processions will be allowed as Section 30 of the Police Act is in force, she said that there will be total monitoring of the situation, including social media postings.

In a related development, Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao was arrested by Hakimpet police. He was on his way to Gajwel to meet those injured in the incident.