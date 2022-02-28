Eight booked for playing cards, ₹ 90 lakh seized

Eight persons, including three women, were booked by Madhapur police of Cyberabad on charges of playing cards in a flat at Kakatiya Hills on Sunday. Police also seized ₹ 90 lakh the accused were playing with, apart from playing cards boxes, mobile phones and liquor bottles. There were reports that an MLA, who was also seen participating in the game, was let off by the police party.

However, both DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli and Inspector P Ravindra Prasad denied the presence of the MLA and said that acting on a tip-off their team raided realtor V Srinivas Rao’s flat in an apartment complex on Road No. 6 of Kakatiya Hills, and found eights persons playing cards against money, which is banned in Telangana State.

The others are Govardhan, Venkateswar Reddy, Srikanth, Srikanth, Sowjanya, Vasantha and 8. Vandana.