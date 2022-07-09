Eid-ul-Adha tomorrow

Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, will be celebrated on Sunday.

The festival marks the completion of the Haj pilgrimage. Muslims on Bakrid make the ritual sacrifice, an Abrahamic tradition, after Eid prayers.

For the past few days, public representatives, police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials, and others were busy making arrangements for the festival. Arrangements were being made for the arrival of namazis at several eidgahs including Mir Alam Eidgah and Eidgah Bilali.

However, with heavy rains lashing the city, several community members said that they would pray in mosques if it rains on Sunday morning as well. Meanwhile, several NGOs teamed up to encourage the community to ensure a safe and hygienic Bakrid.