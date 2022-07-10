Eid-ul-Adha celebrated braving rains

The incessant showers did not dampen the spirit of sacrifice and piety with Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, being celebrated on Sunday.

While some from the community were concerned over the possibility of rains playing spoilsport, people did go to eidgahs to offer special Eid prayers in congregation. Those who chose not to go to these prayers spaces, steered themselves towards neighbourhoods mosques where they offered prayers and supplication.

On Saturday night, so as to avoid worshippers being inconvenienced, mosques began preparing for the possibility of larger number of worshippers and swelling congregations. For instance, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator representing Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin, shared a list of mosques in his constituency with Eid prayer timings informing the public that arrangements were in place at those places. Sermons at mosques extolled the virtues of remembrance of God, charity and piety.

After prayers, members of the community made the ritual sacrifice, which is an Abrahamic tradition symbolising giving up most valued things for the sake of the Almighty. Soon after making the ritual sacrifice, portions of meat was distributed among relatives and the poor.

The rains however did put a dent in the local sheep markets. Some who did not buy sheep on Saturday night, or before, reported on Sunday that prices were slightly lesser than before. This, they said, was on account of the possibility of livestock being vulnerable in rains.