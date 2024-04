April 09, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee, which announces Ramzan and Eid, depending on the sighting of the crescent, on Tuesday announced that April 10 will correspond to the 30th of Ramzan.

The announcement means that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11. The Committee took into consideration multiple sightings from across the country, including Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.