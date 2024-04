April 09, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee, which announces Ramzan and Eid, depending on the sighting of the crescent, on Tuesday announced that April 10 will correspond to the 30th of Ramzan.

The announcement means that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11. The Committee took into consideration multiple sightings from across the country, including Hyderabad.