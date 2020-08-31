EFLU’s English App launched by Union Minister for Education

Hyderabad

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched EnglishPro, a free mobile app, developed by the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.

Member of University Grants Commission (UGC) and EFLU Vice Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar said that the App, developed under University Social Responsibility (USR) is the first-of-its kind initiative by any university in the country and will help learners develop Indian English Pronunciation in the unique “Indian” way.

Mr. Pokhriyal called the Mobile App “a useful digital tool” and an educational resource for the teachers, students and for people from varied backgrounds. He felt the App will be a good hand-maid to the “skilling” of youth, a grand vision of the government. “In a very modest way, it tries to achieve the objectives of the interconnected measures by the Government — Skill India and Digital India.”

Union Minister of State Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre lauded the USR initiative and called the Mobile App a useful platform and a dependable educational resource. He said young people in spite of their remarkable technical skills are lagging behind in employability because of the lack of English communication skills and the App will plug that gap.

Mr. Suresh Kumar explained to the ministers that the App is the first in its series and more advanced versions will be evolved to address the larger learner-needs. EnglishPro mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play using the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.glt.eflu