EFLU, Taipei Centre sign pact to promote Mandarin

Mandarin can boost job potential of Indian students, says EFLU Vice-Chancellor

Mandarin can boost job potential of Indian students, says EFLU Vice-Chancellor

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), New Delhi, that facilitates student and teacher exchange for promoting Chinese and English languages and cultures.

The other features of the MoU include promoting Mandarin language and culture, conducting of the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TCFL) and improve bilateral collaborations between EFLU and universities in Taiwan.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar and director of Education Division of the TECC Peters Chen signed and exchanged the MoU here on Friday.

The Taiwan delegation that visited the University also comprised director of Science and Technology Division, Ministry of Science and Technology, Taiwan Chin Tsan Wang and associate director of the Science and Technology Division Ellie Chiang.

Mr Suresh Kumar stated that proficiency in a foreign language such as Mandarin will improve employment opportunities of the students. Mr. Chen said that Mandarin was an important language in Asia and was assuming greater importance at the global level. He said there were many scholarships and immersion programmes for students interested in learning Mandarin.

The duo also discussed the possibilities of offering dual degrees, and customised teacher-training programmes in developing professional skills of English language teachers of Taiwan, and establishing a Centre of English Language Training at Taiwan.