EFLU students end 26-hour protest demanding sexual harassment committee

October 19, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Students at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) ended their 26-hour protest demanding the reconstitution of the Sensitisation, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment (SPARSH) committee at the institution.

The protest, which was staged inside the campus, had four demands, including the reconstitution of SPARSH, electing three student representatives, holding democratic elections for three student representatives for the committee, to conduct the student body elections again and to reserve seats for one woman and one member of the LBGTQ+ community.

A student from MA second year said that the administration on Tuesday night agreed to some of the demands. “They gave in writing that they would be reconstituting the sexual harassment redressal cell, which will now be known as the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee), according to UGC guidelines. They also agreed to hold democratic elections for three student representatives for this committee and showed us a circular regarding the same,” said the student, requesting anonymity.

However, they only verbally agreed that the elections will be held alongside the student union elections in November and refused to give this in writing. “Additionally, our demand to reserve seats, one for a woman candidate, and one for an LGBTQ+ candidate, has not been met. They outright refused it, saying that since UGC guidelines did not mention any reservation of seats,” added the student.

About 300 students took part in the protest, comprising representatives from student organisations apart from other students. The students said that since some of the demands were met, they had collectively decided to halt the protest but would soon start an online campaign regarding the remaining demands.

