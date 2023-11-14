ADVERTISEMENT

EFLU students call off fast after nine days

November 14, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad | Photo Credit: File photo | K.V.S. Giri

Nine days after they began relay hunger strike, the students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad have called off their fast after the parents and guardians knocked on the doors of the Telangana High Court for justice. “We called off the fast at 1 p.m., the same time the writ petition was to be submitted to the court,” informed a student.

The students have been protesting for the past 26 days after a student was sexually assaulted on the campus on October 18. The writ petition filed by parents and guardians, accessed by this reporter makes six demands : Reconstitution of Internal Complaints Committee with student representatives, withdrawal of FIRs and Show Cause notices to students, conduct student union elections, withdrawal of police presence from the campus, end to non-consensual filming of students by administration, and lifting of restrictions on parents visiting their children in the campus.

