EFLU students, alumni write to President for action against VC and Proctorial Board

October 28, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The students and alumni of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) have written an open letter to the President of India to intervene in the affairs of the university that has seen a series of protests. The letter lists the sequence of events before and after the alleged sexual assault of a student on the night of October 18.

The letter that says “Formal Complaint against the Vice-Chancellor and the Proctorial Board in light of their mismanagement, gross negligence and insensitivity in handling the case of sexual and physical harassment of a female student on campus”, has 459 signatures.

Written by “The Alumni and Student Collective”, the signatories include some current and some former students concerned about the state of affairs in the Central university. The letter lists 12 charges against the university officials, including the use of the model code of conduct to deploy police on the campus.

“The students are sceptical about the university selectively targeting them and so the alumni backed them up,” said a student about the signatories to the letter.

“We request you to initiate a formal investigation against the severe lapse in security and dereliction of duty on the administration’s end. We write to you in the hope of seeking justice for the survivor,” says the letter addressed to Droupadi Murmu.

