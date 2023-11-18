HamberMenu
EFLU related plea to HC for consideration as PIL petition

November 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Surepalli Nanda of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Registry to place a writ petition filed by some parents of the students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) seeking withdrawal of police forces from the university campus before the bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Alok Aradhe for consideration as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition. 

The petitioners want EFLU Vice-Chancellor to withdraw additional police contingents deployed on the campus and constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for redressal of students’ grievances. They maintained that they represented the matter twice to the V-C but the latter did not respond positively; they sought directions to the V-C for withdrawal of cases against the students. 

After hearing contentions of the petitioners, the judge instructed the Registry to place the plea before the CJ for consideration it as PIL petition. 

