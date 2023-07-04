Efforts under way to improve, modernise bus stations

July 04, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSTRC) is making efforts to modernise its bus stations, including those at Nirmal and Warangal, organisation Chariman Bajireddy Govardhan said.

Mr. Govardhan was speaking at the Pragathi Chakram Varshika Puruskarulu awards ceremony, where staff of the transport juggernaut were handed awards for excellence in service. Over 500 awards in different categories were presented.

Mr. Govardhan said that the TSRTC had been functioning diligently, despite the large number of private vehicles plying the roads. He said that while the Nirmal bus station was being modernised at a cost of ₹37 crore, the Warangal bus station was being equipped with better facilities at a cost of ₹80 crore. The developed bus stations were scheduled to have a larger number of platforms, and better passenger amenities and a commercial complex.

For the past few years, the TSRTC had been trying to monetise its properties to make up for the crushing losses it incurred on account of increasing diesel costs.

