Efforts to enhance green cover in State

‘Central nurseries should be increased phase wise’

In view of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s planned tour to all the districts, the Forest department is stepping up its efforts towards enhancing the green cover across the State.

PCCF & HOFF R.M. Dobriyal, during a video conference, instructed the foresters to ensure a central nursery in every district, where at least five lakh saplings must be grown.

The number of central nurseries should be increased phase wise. Mr. Dobriyal also asked officials to ensure avenue plantation to cover all the highways in the State, and where the trees have died, gap plantation should be taken up with the saplings of equal height.

He apportioned the responsibility of enhancing green cover along Rajiv Rahadari to the respective districts’ officials through which it passes. Issues pertaining to forest rejuvenation, and forest diversion for developmental projects too, were discussed.