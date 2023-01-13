ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts on to make BRS maiden public meeting a grand success

January 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Three Chief Ministers are expected to attend the maiden public meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi

The Hindu Bureau

With five days to go for the maiden public meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) scheduled to be held in Khammam on January 18, the district leadership of the ruling BRS is leaving no stone unturned to make the ensuing public meeting a resounding success.

A host of senior leaders of the party have embarked on holding constituency-wise meetings in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts to ensure massive mobilisation of people for the BRS’s first public meeting, party sources said.

Political observers feel that the party high command has chosen Khammam, considered the traditional Left stronghold, in a strategic move with a futuristic perspective aiming to play a crucial role in the national politics.

The BRS leadership has invited Kerala Chief Minister and the CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, among others, to the public meeting slated to be held in Khammam on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health T Harish Rao and other senior party leaders addressed the party cadres from Palair constituency at a preparatory meeting held in Kusumanchi town on Friday.

Palair MLA K Upender Reddy presided over the meeting.

