Efforts on to ensure safe passage for tiger which strayed from Maharashtra

November 20, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

P. Sridhar

A worker in a cotton field near Penchikalpet mandal of Kagaznagar forest division wearing the Guy Fawkes mask provided by the Forest department, on the back of his head to deflect possible tiger attack. | Photo Credit: File photo

The tiger that strayed into the forest fringe areas of Kagaznagar division in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district a few days ago seemed to be heading towards the forest area straddling Telangana-Maharashtra border even as people living in the vicinity of forest areas continue to be in the grip of fear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sighting of a tiger at a cotton field near Cheelapalli village in Sirpur-T mandal by a group of cotton farmers on Saturday evening sent shivers down the spine of farmers and farm labourers in the area.

Forest department staff reportedly identified the big cat as a sub-adult male tiger from the adjoining forests in Maharashtra, suspected to be behind the killing of a tribal farmer at a cotton field in Wankidi mandal of the district, last week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tiger movement close to human habitations sent panic waves in the forest fringe areas, giving sleepless nights to forest dwellers, especially farmers and agricultural workers, in the prime cotton harvesting season.

Sources in the Forest department said the tiger is moving towards Gudem-Bejjur forest block in Kagaznagar division, apparently on its way to the forests in the neighbouring State.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

It may head towards the Chaprala wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, a Forest official said, adding the movement of the tiger is being monitored constantly through animal trackers and camera traps.

A rapid rescue team and cages have been deployed at vantage locations in the nearby forest areas of the division as part of ‘Plan B’, the official added.

He further said farmers and agricultural workers are being constantly sensitised on the safety precautions to work in agricultural fields in groups from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., return to their homes before dusk and refrain from moving in the forest fringe areas alone.

A strict vigil has been mounted in the forest fringe areas across the division to ensure a safe passage for the tiger to move back to its natural habitat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US