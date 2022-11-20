Efforts on to ensure safe passage for tiger which strayed from Maharashtra

November 20, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The tiger that strayed into the forest fringe areas of Kagaznagar division in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district a few days ago seemed to be heading towards the forest area straddling Telangana-Maharashtra border even as people living in the vicinity of forest areas continue to be in the grip of fear.

The sighting of a tiger at a cotton field near Cheelapalli village in Sirpur-T mandal by a group of cotton farmers on Saturday evening sent shivers down the spine of farmers and farm labourers in the area.

Forest department staff reportedly identified the big cat as a sub-adult male tiger from the adjoining forests in Maharashtra, suspected to be behind the killing of a tribal farmer at a cotton field in Wankidi mandal of the district, last week.

The tiger movement close to human habitations sent panic waves in the forest fringe areas, giving sleepless nights to forest dwellers, especially farmers and agricultural workers, in the prime cotton harvesting season.

Sources in the Forest department said the tiger is moving towards Gudem-Bejjur forest block in Kagaznagar division, apparently on its way to the forests in the neighbouring State.

It may head towards the Chaprala wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, a Forest official said, adding the movement of the tiger is being monitored constantly through animal trackers and camera traps.

A rapid rescue team and cages have been deployed at vantage locations in the nearby forest areas of the division as part of ‘Plan B’, the official added.

He further said farmers and agricultural workers are being constantly sensitised on the safety precautions to work in agricultural fields in groups from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., return to their homes before dusk and refrain from moving in the forest fringe areas alone.

A strict vigil has been mounted in the forest fringe areas across the division to ensure a safe passage for the tiger to move back to its natural habitat.