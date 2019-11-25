‘Effective training for field-level functionaries must’

Finance Department Principal Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao exhorted the master trainers roped in for conducting 2021 census to effectively train the field-level functionaries by resolving their doubts, if any, relating to the modes of obtaining necessary information.

Mr. Ramakrishna Rao said an elaborate check-list, self explanatory manuals, detailed processes and clear-cut procedures have been developed for taking up census operations. The master trainers should accordingly understand them fully in letter and spirit to ensure successful conduct of the 2021 census. The senior official inaugurated the training programme for master trainers for census 2021 at MCRHRD here on Monday.

Being organised by the Union Home Ministry’s Directorate of Census Operations, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in collaboration with Dr. MCR HRD Institute, the programme envisages training about 125 master trainers by five national-level functionaries in two spells. The master trainers would train about 6,000 field trainers, who would in turn impart training to over two lakh enumerators/supervisors from different districts of the two Telugu States.

Mr. Ramakrishna Rao said census was the largest single source of variety of statistical information of the people, which would go a long way in formulation of the socio-economic development plans of the country. In addition, the census data would also cater to the constitutional requirements like delimitation of constituencies, reservation of seats for SCs and STs and planning and provision of funds for various development activities. Keeping this in view, the master trainers should focus on obtaining authentic data.

Census Operation Director K. Ilambarithi said for the first time, data was being collected through a specially-designed mobile app and enumerators would be encouraged to use their mobile phones in this direction. This census is of paramount interest to the two States as it is the first such exercise to be taken up after bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.