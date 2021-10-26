Effective coordination must for 100% vaccine coverage: CS

Form special teams at village/ward levels to expedite drive: Somesh Kumar

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has underscored the need for utmost coordination between different departments for achieving the target of 100% vaccination against the coronavirus pandemic in the State.

He said that the Telangana government achieved the target of vaccinating over three crore people across the State so far. But there was a spate in COVID infections in several countries, including Britain, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, Germany and The Netherlands.

In view of this development, there was a need to further intensify the vaccination drive in all villages and wards across the State, he said while participating in a video conference with District Collectors on Tuesday.

He directed them to constitute special teams at village/ward levels to expedite vaccine coverage for the entire population. The special teams should comprise Aasha worker, Anganwadi worker, panchayat secretary and a village revenue assistant as members and nodal officers should be appointed at village and mandal levels to supervise the progress of vaccination.

The Chief Secretary asserted that adequate doses of vaccine were available with the government and asked the officials to create awareness among people about getting two doses of vaccine, which was the only way to ensure people were not affected by COVID.