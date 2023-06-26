EESL to deploy 10 million BLDC fans across India from September

June 26, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

As part of its efforts to reduce energy consumption, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs of the Ministry of Power, has plans to bolster the market towards energy-efficient fans by deploying 10 million brushless direct current motor (BLDC) fans across the country from September.

The strategic initiative of EESL is designed to support the country’s nationally determined contributions (NDC) targets by encouraging widespread adoption of energy-efficient fans benefiting consumers, governments, public and private organisations to save energy, reduce electricity bills and contribute to the country’s sustainable energy management. Energy-efficient fans fitted with BLDC motors and with energy efficiency rating of 3-star and 5-star would be supplied as part of the initiative.

While interacting with State heads of EESL and stakeholders on the significance and impact of energy-efficient appliances, CEO of EESL Vishal Kapoor said the new initiative would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, combat climate change and would be instrumental in realising the country’s zero-emission goals.

He explained that traditional fans with single-phase induction motors consume around 70 to 80 watts while delivering airflow at 210 to 220 cubic meters per minute. In stark contrast, the initiative of EESL to supply BLDC fans consumes only about 35 watts of electricity while delivering the same amount of air with reduced energy consumption, by 50%. They herald a transformative change, he noted.

“Under the UJALA programme, the country has adopted the LED lights making a huge impact on energy savings and carbon mitigation,” the EESL-CEO said.

“Like the country successfully transitioned from incandescent bulbs to LEDs, it’s time now to consciously shift towards energy-efficient fans,” says Animesh Mishra, a senior official of EESL. Further, he stated that several States are committed to the extensive adoption of energy efficiency measures as part of their sustainable development goals, aiming for optimal utilisation of energy.

Energy savings to be achieved with the use of BLDC fans could result in cost savings for governments. Besides, public and private organisations as well as individuals would witness tangible reductions in their electricity bills.

The EESL has procured 80,000 BEE five-star-rated fans based on the BLDC technology as part of a pilot project. The deployment of 10 million BLDC fans through the EESL programme would encompass a wide range of consumers, including manufacturing units, government and private offices, townships, government and private schools, colleges, hospitals and retail consumers.

According to General Manager (Southern Region) of EESL Savitri Singh, they have distributed lakhs of LED bulbs under Gram Ujala in coordination with the Telangana Government and the programme was quite successful in the rural areas.