EESL appoints energy expert Chandrashekhar Reddy as senior adviser

July 12, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

The EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited), a joint venture of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has engaged A.Chandra Sekhara Reddy as senior adviser for Business Development and Government Affairs.

Mr.Reddy, who served in Andhra Pradesh power sector for three decades, including nine years in Chief Minister’s Office, has been assigned business development activities for ongoing as well as new business opportunities in South India states, Union Territories governments, departments concerned in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Mr. Reddy had superannuated recently as CEO of AP State Energy Conservation Mission. During his tenure as CEO, he received national awards five times that include the most prestigious National Energy Conservation award-2022 from the President of India for best performance in achieving energy savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has played a pivotal role in identifying more than 30 energy efficiency investment projects in Andhra Pradesh worth ₹412 crore. In his new role, he would interact with local, State departments, federal legislative bodies, and government agencies to represent and protect the organisation’s business plans and interests.

Responding to his new role, he sought the government of Telangana to continue their unstinted support to EESL for economic savings, and energy savings which also helps for addressing climate change. The Street Lighting National Program, which was launched by Prime Minister, was quite successful in the country and major metropolitan cities like Hyderabad.

He said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) became a role model in the country in energy savings. According to EESL reports, the GHMC is estimated to save about 227 MU by installing 5.3 lakh LED streetlights. The estimated annual reduction in carbon footprint is 0.18 million tons of CO2 and avoided peak demand is around 56.75 MW. He said the EESL, to date, has distributed over 36.86 crore LED bulbs, 72.18 lakh LED tube lights and 23.59 lakh energy-efficient fans in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.