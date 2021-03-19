TelanganaSANGAREDDY 19 March 2021 19:40 IST
Comments
Edupayala temple closed for a week as EO tests positive
Updated: 19 March 2021 19:40 IST
The Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple has been closed for one week from Friday as members of the temple staff tested positive for COVID-19. This information was displayed on a board at the temple.
Sources said temple executive officer Sara Srinivas is among those to have tested positive. “The temple is being closed for a week from March 19 to 25. Devotees are requested to cooperate,” read the board displayed at the temple. Medical staff is conducting tests for other temple staff too.
More In Telangana
Read more...