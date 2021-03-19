Edupayala temple closed for a week as EO tests positive

SANGAREDDY

19 March 2021 19:40 IST

The Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple has been closed for one week from Friday as members of the temple staff tested positive for COVID-19. This information was displayed on a board at the temple.

Sources said temple executive officer Sara Srinivas is among those to have tested positive. “The temple is being closed for a week from March 19 to 25. Devotees are requested to cooperate,” read the board displayed at the temple. Medical staff is conducting tests for other temple staff too.

