Edupayala temple closed EO tests positive for COVID-19

SANGAREDDY

19 March 2021 16:16 IST

The Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple was closed for one week from Friday as some of temple staff tested positive for CoVID-19. The officials have displayed a board at the temple informing this.

According to sources, temple executive officer Sara Srinivas was among those who tested positive. "The temple is being closed for one week from March 19th to 25th. Devotees are requested to cooperate," read the board displayed at the temple. Medical staff is conducting tests for other temple staff.

