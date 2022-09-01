EducationUSA University Virtual Fairs on Sept. 3 and 10

Students, parents can interact with representatives of over 100 accredited U.S. universities, colleges

The US University Virtual Fairs being organised by EducationUSA on September 3 and September 10 will provide an online platform for students and their parents to interact with representatives of more than 100 accredited U.S. universities and colleges.

There is no participation fee, but registration is required. Students seeking master’s or PhD programmes in the United States can join the fair from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on September 3 and registrations can be done on ‘https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair22EmbWeb’. Those students seeking bachelor’s programmes in the United States: can join from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on September 10 and registrations can be done on ‘https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair22EmbWeb’.

The fair attendees can learn about various programmes and admission criteria at this virtual fair from the comfort of their homes. The discussions with U.S. universities and EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Embassy representatives will help students make informed choices about U.S. higher education apart from the student visa application process, according to Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina.

“We invite students to use this opportunity to move closer to their dreams of studying in the United States and also encourage parents to participate in these virtual fairs and interact directly with representatives from U.S. higher-education institutions,” says Adam Grotsky, Executive Director, United States-India Educational Foundation.