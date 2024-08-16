EducationUSA university fairs begin in Hyderabad

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India officially launched the 2024 EducationUSA university fair series here on Friday. The fair marks the beginning of an eight-city tour across the country to connect students with opportunities to study at over 80 accredited U.S. universities and colleges.

Public affairs officer at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad Alexander McLaren expressed happiness at the number of people choosing to visit the fair. “The United States is proud to be the destination of choice for Indian students seeking a world-class education. It is especially appropriate to kick off this annual event in Hyderabad, as so many of the Indian students studying in the United States come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” he said.

The event drew diverse groups of students seeking information about undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral programmes in the U.S. The aspirants had the opportunity to directly interact with the representatives of U.S. institutions on admissions, scholarships and campus life. Advisors from EducationUSA and consulate officials also explained the visa application process.

“The mission of EducationUSA is always to help the millions of students it works with to realise their dreams of a safe and successful experience studying in the United States,” said Mr. McLaren.

He added that EducationUSA’s mission was to provide accurate, comprehensive, current and free information to students and parents on studying in the U.S., including popular and emerging fields of study, campus safety initiatives, optional practical training (OPT) and other research opportunities.

EducationUSA’s fairs will be held in Chennai on August 17, Bengaluru on August 18, Kolkata on August 19, Ahmedabad on August 21, Pune on August 22, Mumbai on August 24 and New Delhi on August 25 (concluding fair).