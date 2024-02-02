GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Educationist Vidya Sravanthi joins Congress

February 02, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
AICC in charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi welcoming Dr Vidya Sravanthi into the Congress party, in Gandhi Bhavan on February 2, 2024

AICC in charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi welcoming Dr Vidya Sravanthi into the Congress party, in Gandhi Bhavan on February 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Noted educationist Vidya Sravanthi joined the Congress party in the presence of All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana, Deepa Dashmunshi, on Friday at Gandhi Bhavan.

Dr. Sravanthi is the founder and director of St. Peter’s Model School, Secunderabad and U.K. College of Education, Hyderabad, with OU affiliation. She is also the founder and Principal, Reqelford International School, Hyderabad.

Dr. Sravanthi is a former member of the Telangana Minorities Commission and also Cooption member of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) till the last year.

Accompanied by her supporters and well wishers, Dr. Sravanthi was welcomed by Ms. Deepa Dasmunshi by offering her a party scarf. Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Deepa Dasmunshi said the Congress party needed the services of educated people and promised to give Dr. Sravanthi the due recognition. She said the Congress’ prospects were improving by the day.

