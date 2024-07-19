GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM directs officials to explore changes in elementary and secondary education system

He asks them to explore providing education up to third standard in Anganwadis, semi-residential schools for standard four and above

Updated - July 19, 2024 05:46 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 05:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka aT meeting with Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham and architects, in Hyderabad on July 19, 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka aT meeting with Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham and architects, in Hyderabad on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Education of children up to third standard in Anganwadis and semi-residential schools for children in standard four and above should be explored as a model to strengthen all government schools in Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday.

These changes in the elementary and secondary education system should be discussed with experts and piloted in a few mandals to strengthen government schools in a span of three years, he said.

Mr. Reddy, in a joint review with deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here, directed Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham to prepare proposals for the same.

For Anganwadis – childcare centre under the Integrated Child Development Services scheme, he said an additional teacher can be recruited. The plan is to make all educational arrangements so that children study in their native villages, and Anganwadis could function on the lines of play schools.

Proposals to open semi-residential schools should be on the lines of Integrated Residential Schools. Students who study in these facilities should be provided transport facility, Mr. Reddy suggested.

Over and above the government allocations, it was opined that government schools should utilise funds secured under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to provide better facilities to students.

Telangana / Hyderabad

