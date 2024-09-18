Education system in disarray in State, alleges SFI

The education system in the State, from school to university level, remains in disarray even after nine months since the formation of the new Congress government. Although the government claims to be reviewing the poor state of hostels, fee reimbursements, closure of schools, transfers of officials, and other concerns, there is no positive development, alleged Student Federation of India – Telangana.

Absence Education Minister and the government’s readiness to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) are pushing the sector to destruction, it said.

According to SFI State president RL Murthy, the six-year dues for pending scholarships and fee reimbursements amount to ₹8,254 crore. There is also a risk of closing 3,144 upper primary schools, while another 1,864 schools face similar threat, he said.

Several welfare hostels in the State operating out of rented premises have sub-standard amenities, such as about 10 to 20 bathrooms for a hostel strength of over 600 students. Prevalent complaints from hostels are also about food poisoning, rodent infestation, and seasonal illnesses.

According to SFI, concerns are also in college, technical, medical and university level: whether the GO 33 issued by the Health Department on medical seats for local students, teaching vacancies, mid-day meals, or removal of outsourced lecturers in the middle of the academic year.

Demanding a comprehensive solution to the problems within the education sector, the SFI leaders gave a call for ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ and ‘Student mahagarjana’ on September 27.