Education sector needs more efforts, says Telangana Governor

June 27, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the status of some universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework is ‘disheartening’; calls for making State universities a global destination for education

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of Telangana State Universities at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

While the State government is making strides in economic development, efforts should be made to make the universities a global destination for education, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday.

Addressing Vice-Chancellors of all universities at the third conference at Raj Bhavan, she said the education sector needs more efforts to realise the goal of meeting not only national but also global standards.

While she appreciated some of the universities for their progress on the agenda of previous year’s conference, she pointed out that it was also disheartening to know about the status of some universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Ms. Soundararajan reminded the V-Cs of academic social responsibility, Chancellor Connect Alumni, and Youth Red Cross. She advised them on proper student infrastructure such as classrooms, washrooms, libraries and hostel facilities.

Later at the conference, she inaugurated the digital library, an online repository of SCERT Telangana, IIT-JEE, and NEET, Computer Science & Engineering, Medical Science & Healthcare, career development and competitive examinations. The programme was followed by the unveiling of souvenir of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

Participating V-Cs presented the progress made on the agenda, including NIRF, NAAC, G-20, Y-20, adoption of tribal villages, and starting innovative courses to meet the demands of the market and placements. A few V-Cs also aired concerns about lecturer vacancies.

Senior technical director-NIC Srinivas Subba Rao, Joint Secretary-UGC Avichal Kapur, and cancer surgeon P.Raghu Ram were among those present.

