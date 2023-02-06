Education department gets ₹19,093 crore in State budget

February 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Education department has been allocated an amount of ₹19,093 crore this year and this includes ₹3,400 crore for residential educational institutions for the poor in the budget presented by Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao on Monday.

The government has announced that English as a language of instruction, which has been launched in grades 1 to 8 from the academic year 2022-23, would be scaled to one higher grade every year to cover all grades up to 10 by 2024-25.

The number of residential educational institutions are 1,002 imparting education to 5.59 lakh students, including upgradation of 86 existing (BC Welfare-4, SC Welfare-75, and ST Welfare-7) residential schools to junior colleges, they got ₹3,400 crore. This is up from 239 institutions and 1.31 lakh students in 2014 with an outlay of ₹784 crore.

For the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi” scheme, which focuses on upgradation of infrastructure facilities across 12 components in government schools, a budget approval of ₹7,289.54 crore was provided for the scheme. About 26,065 government and local body schools and 19.84 lakh students are covered under this programme. In the initial phase, a budget of ₹3,497.62 crore has been allotted for 9,123 schools covering 14.72 lakh students.

Around 62.29 lakh children were enrolled in all types of schools in the State during the academic year 2021-22. Out of these, 50.23% were enrolled in private schools and 49.77% were enrolled in government schools. Total enrolment in all government schools had increased from 43.47% in 2020-21 to 49.77% in 2021-22.

The budget has announced an allocation of ₹500 crore for providing basic amenities such as, modernization of hostels and construction of new buildings in the universities. Training has been imparted to all the teachers to enable them impart education in English and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences has evaluated and complimented the quality of our textbooks, said the Minister for Finance.

About 14 new polytechnic colleges were established in recent year and this year they will be coming up at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy District and at Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Four new engineering colleges are also to come up under the jurisdiction of JNTU with two — at Sircilla and Wanaparthy — already started functioning while those in Mahabubnagar and Kothagudem will start functioning shortly.

The Minister claimed that Telangana was the only State to provide fine rice to 25.26 lakh students in 28,606 schools apart from 9.77 lakh students in 4,237 hostels and other educational institutions. The government has been supplying 21,868 MTs of fortified rice and fine rice for the purpose.

The government had spent between 2014-15 to 2022-23 ₹335.87 crore for SC, ₹275.56 crore for ST on providing pre-matric scholarships, and ₹3,647.51 crore for SC, ₹815.78 crore for ST on providing post-matric scholarships. For BC students, a total of ₹9,233.62 crore has been spent and for minority students it spent ₹434 crore on post-matric scholarships and ₹1,575 crore on fee reimbursement for minority students.

Details

Total number of schools increased from 40,821 in 2015 -16 to 41,369 in 2021-22.

New program “Tholi Mettu’’ launched to strengthen the foundational literacy and numeracy skills across all primary grades from one to five

Residential educational institutions catering to students from the marginalised communities increased from 293 in 2014 to 1,002 in 2022-23, including upgradation of 86 existing (BC Welfare-4, SC Welfare-75, and ST Welfare-7) residential schools to junior colleges.

About l 7,21,526 students and 14,683 faculty members covered under various skill initiatives through TASK between April 2021 to October 2022.