Education department gears up for infrastructure development in schools  

April 22, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - WARANGAL

Education department officials are gearing up to ensure completion of infrastructure development in all government schools by June 10, aligning with the targeted timeline for the upcoming academic year 2024-25, slated to commence on June 12.

District Collector P. Pravinya, closely monitoring the works by visiting schools and conducting meetings, has underscored the urgency of this endeavor. She emphasized that the proposed school development works by the ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala Committees’ must be finalised by the stipulated deadline.

Of the 647 government schools in the district, Amma committees have been established in each institution. Notably, 319 school committees have already submitted proposals for development works, with 78 of them currently in progress.

Collector Pravinya has also directed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply in schools designated as polling stations ahead of the impending elections on May 13. Moreover, she has underscored that committees are authorized to undertake works within a budget of ₹25,000 at their level by that time, while tasks exceeding this limit must be completed by June 10. The Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, initiated a significant move towards enhancing the educational infrastructure with the formation of “Amma Adarsha Patashala Committees” in all government and local body schools across the state.

Under this initiative, a slew of essential works encompassing emergency and maintenance tasks have been mandated for implementation in all government schools under the purview of the School Education Department. These initiatives, to be spearheaded by village organisations (VOs) and area level federations (ALFs), include the strengthening of basic infrastructure facilities, construction of girls’ toilets, provision of drinking water facilities, minor and major repair works, renovation of existing and dysfunctional toilets, electrification of classrooms, sanitation, maintenance of school premises, installation of solar panels to reduce electricity bills, overall maintenance of schools, and even stitching of uniforms.

