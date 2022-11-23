  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education certificate racket busted, 3 arrested

November 23, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chaitanyapuri police and LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT), on Wednesday, busted a gang for allegedly running an education certificate racket.

The four accused include flex designer Anand Kumar, who used photoshop to prepare required formats, Mallepaka Hemanth and Kalyan, who ran consultancies at Malakpet and Saroornagar, and Shaik Shaheen, a visa processing counsellor at Way 4 Overseas consultancy. Kalyan is absconding.

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, the accused used to collect information on dropouts and failed students from different colleges, and promised them and their parents requisite education certificates and other documents to get visas for a life abroad.

They sold the fake certificates to these gullible students at about ₹60,000 per package.

During the raid, police seized fake certificates prepared in the name of Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Kakatiya University, SRM University, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, GITAM, Gulbarga University, Annamalai University, along with forged GRE certificates, Aadhaar and other documents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.